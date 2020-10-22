A WORD IN THE HAND: PRINCIPLE
SUE DE GROOT | On the linguistic page or stage does anything matter for goodness’ sake?
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
22 October 2020 - 19:39
Those who condemn beauty competitions as puerile pageants that place height above character may be pleased to hear that one such event judged contestants not only on their legs and teeth but on their principles.
I was delighted to read a press release announcing that a former beauty queen had been appointed the “principle judge” in this contest...
