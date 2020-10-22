TOM EATON | Ground control to ‘Major One’ — prophet’s head is clearly in the clouds
‘Oracle’ Bushiri has a clear conscience, and his beliefs could bring about a whole new version of the Bible
22 October 2020 - 19:41
Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd “Major One” Bushiri, in court this week on charges of money-laundering, is very clear about the godliness of being worth $150m: “If you read the Bible,” he explains on his website, “you will note that men of God were rich.”
I must confess that I don’t remember those bits in the King James version, but perhaps “Major One” is referring to a newer edition, maybe something like The Bling James Re-Imagined “Bible” Lite Starter Pack For Tax-Free Abundance and Scruple-Free Self-Actualisation. ..
