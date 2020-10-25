JUSTICE MALALA | Ace, Julius, dignity wasn’t on your radar before, so why now?

The reason the elites are all over rights and innocent until proven guilty is because they are in the firing line

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and EFF leader Julius Malema make a very good point. The dignity of all suspects has to be respected by the authorities when they arrest them, hold them in custody and bring them to court. These suspects, whether petty thieves or national politicians, are innocent until proven guilty.



Commenting on reports that he was about to be arrested after years of corruption allegations levelled against him, Magashule implied that his arrest should happen quietly, away from television cameras, and called for the “era of Hollywood-style arrests” to end...