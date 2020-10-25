EBRAHIM HARVEY | It’s time to confront SA’s race classification system

Glen Snyman, a “coloured” teacher from Oudtshoorn, in the Western Cape, will go down in our history as the first person to take a principled stand, rally support and organise against the government’s outdated, contradictory and arguably not only racialist but racist and unconstitutional race classification system. Snyman, significantly, is the founder of People Against Race Classification, a group dedicated to campaigning against this system, and has been active in this regard since 2010.

He faced disciplinary action for identifying himself as “African”, to allegedly gain an advantage when he applied for a principal post at a school in 2017. But, bizarrely, his application was not only unsuccessful, and he was also subsequently charged with fraud by the department of education in the Western Cape. Provincial MEC Debbie Schäfer has since intervened and condemned the decision to charge him.

This is a typical case of double tragedy: his application was rejected and he was penalised for identifying himself as “African”. A major consideration in this matter – aside from the obvious contradiction between the constitution’s commitment to nonracialism and the overt and arguably unconstitutional emphasis on “race” as the chief criterion upon which he was disqualified for applying for the post and thereafter charged with fraud – is the evident criminalisation of the refusal by Snyman to comply with and pander to an affirmative action (AA) framework, which is arguably racialist and racist.

There are serious constitutional problems in this and all similar cases, especially since the constitution is regarded as the supreme legislation in the country. Surely, if that is the case, the constitution should enjoy the highest moral authority in the adjudication and interpretation of such contentious cases.

But to understand the roots of this problem we must go back to the nature of the political settlement and the AA legislation of the 1990s. Undoubtedly, there is a direct contradiction between the ethos of nonracialism and antiracism, which lies at the heart of the centuries-long struggles for the emancipation of this country and therefore enjoys prominence in our constitution as a guiding principle, and AA legislation, which frames the decision by the ANC government to fully replicate the apartheid-era racist classification system after 1994.