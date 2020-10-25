Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Ziyanda Sokhanyile. Remember the name. We can’t afford not to.

Her dad was killed three days before the Marikana massacre, but what has happened since has worsened matters

25 October 2020 - 18:27

Ziyanda Sokhanyile is not a name many people will have heard. The 28-year-old is not famous. She does not have an illustrious career or thousands of Twitter followers.

But hers is a name that should be in lights, on tongues and in homes across SA, because she is a victim of everything that went wrong at Lonmin’s platinum mine in 2012, in the immediate aftermath and to this day...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Albany says its bread seals are tamper-proof. We say they’re ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Ace, Julius, dignity wasn’t on your radar before, so why now? Opinion & Analysis
  3. Swallowed pride: like her characters, Jane Austen’s house faces ruin Opinion & Analysis
  4. When it comes to excessive force, Trump’s pick for top court sides with the cops Opinion & Analysis
  5. EBRAHIM HARVEY | It’s time to confront SA’s race classification system Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...

Related articles

  1. Marikana trial: Focus on police probe of scene where mineworker Pumzile ... South Africa
  2. Family of slain Marikana cop believe wrong man is on trial South Africa
  3. After eight long years, Marikana widows still hope for justice News
  4. EDITORIAL | Senekal violence shows police are unable to slow descent into ... Opinion & Analysis
X