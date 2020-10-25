EDITORIAL | Ziyanda Sokhanyile. Remember the name. We can’t afford not to.

Her dad was killed three days before the Marikana massacre, but what has happened since has worsened matters

Ziyanda Sokhanyile is not a name many people will have heard. The 28-year-old is not famous. She does not have an illustrious career or thousands of Twitter followers.



But hers is a name that should be in lights, on tongues and in homes across SA, because she is a victim of everything that went wrong at Lonmin’s platinum mine in 2012, in the immediate aftermath and to this day...