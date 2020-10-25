Swallowed pride: like her characters, Jane Austen’s house faces ruin
The 'place of pilgrimage' is losing its roof to the elements, putting her works at risk. Now fans have been asked to help
25 October 2020 - 18:29
The characters of Jane Austen’s novels spend much of their time preoccupied with the pursuit of a fortune or a husband to provide one for them.
Now the custodian of the novelist’s home is in want of a fortune too, saying she feels “like Mrs Bennet” in seeking financial help to fix a faulty roof that threatens priceless literary treasures...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.