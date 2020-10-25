Swallowed pride: like her characters, Jane Austen’s house faces ruin

The 'place of pilgrimage' is losing its roof to the elements, putting her works at risk. Now fans have been asked to help

The characters of Jane Austen’s novels spend much of their time preoccupied with the pursuit of a fortune or a husband to provide one for them.



Now the custodian of the novelist’s home is in want of a fortune too, saying she feels “like Mrs Bennet” in seeking financial help to fix a faulty roof that threatens priceless literary treasures...