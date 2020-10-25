WENDY KNOWLER | Albany says its bread seals are tamper-proof. We say they’re half-baked

And the ARB has ordered the bakery to remove its ‘tamper-proof seal’ from packaging by the end of the year

Who wouldn’t like the idea of tamper-proof bread?



Even before Covid-19 made us super-wary of the food we bring into our homes being contaminated with bugs, there were those viral social media allegations of “fake bread” and that video showing a man removing Albany bread slices from packets and replacing them with some other bread...