When it comes to excessive force, Trump’s pick for top court sides with the cops

Amy Barrett, some of whose decisions are 'questionable', is expected to be voted in on Monday

25 October 2020 - 18:27 By Andrew Chung and Lawrence Hurley

In her three years as a federal appeals court judge, US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has consistently sided with police or prison guards accused of using excessive force, a review of cases she has been involved in shows.

Barrett, Republican president Donald Trump’s third nominee to the high court, has written opinions or been part of three-judge panels that have ruled in favour of defendants in 11 of 12 cases in which law enforcement was accused of using excessive force in violation of the US constitution...

