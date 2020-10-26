Opinion & Analysis

History has primed Kamala Harris for her moment as potential president-in-waiting

How the veep's globe-spanning background informs her political moves and views, and prepares her for the ultimate role

26 October 2020 - 20:02 By Rozina Sabur

If Kamala Harris is elected as the US vice-president in November, she could be the most powerful politician in the role since Dick Cheney.

Harris, 56, is viewed as a potential president-in-waiting by Democrats who believe that Joe Biden, who turns 78 next month, would only serve one term if elected to the White House. If that proves true, Harris would be uniquely placed to begin establishing the Democratic Party’s 2024 agenda as she serves as Biden’s deputy...

