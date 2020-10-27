EDITORIAL | Those people you ‘see’ hauling your ‘trash’ could be our saviours

In a country with no landfill space, the Bagerezi are vital. Now they're being given a chance to enter the economy

On October 25, a feature was published in the Sunday Times print edition about the Bagerezi — the name they call themselves means “hustlers” — those groups of people whom every resident of suburbia sees on every garbage-collection day, dragging their high-piled, heavily laden carts filled with plastic, cardboard, glass bottles, aluminium containers and tins, to buyback centres or recycling plants, where they will receive a few small notes for their labours and thus feed themselves for another week.



Many commuters drive past the Bagerezi as they walk, on average about 20km a day. Most people have the decency to swerve away from the pavement side of the road to avoid killing them as they drag their precarious loads along major byways. ..