EDITORIAL | There’s a hole in the bucket and fixing it depends on us

When an ANC minister announces a three-year government wage freeze, you know things are bad

It’s day 230 of SA’s Covid-19 outbreak and those who are bored with the pandemic find themselves in the dubious company of US president Donald Trump, who has started telling supporters that headlines about plane crashes would be a welcome break in the tedium he’s experiencing.



History will judge Trump’s pandemic response harshly, while being kinder to Cyril Ramaphosa, but even our own cautious and thoughtful president is in self-quarantine after being exposed to a Covid-positive person at a weekend dinner...