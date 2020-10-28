It’s Halloween, so hit the couch and home in on horror

The annual celebration might be all hollow this year, but these skrikkerig tales should make up for a lack of treats

Halloween is a subdued affair this year, I suppose because 2020 has been enough of a sucky horror show. In America, there are strict guidelines for trick or treating (if the state allows it at all): masks under masks, leaving “candy” outside in closed, clear packaging with sanitising spray, no engaging with trick and treaters, no organising a Halloween party, dressing your child in a hazmat suit and so on



Are we celebrating it at all here on Saturday? Over the past few years it seemed SA was joining in the supernatural fun, but so far I’ve thankfully not received my usual neighbourhood invitations of enlisting my home as a place for children to constantly buzz my gate and demand sweets. It would be terrifying if that is happening. More a sick trick than a treat for everyone involved. ..