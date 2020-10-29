EDITORIAL | South Africans are tired of doing the right thing, so good luck with those SABC licences

Tired of their money being squandered by greedy politicians, they're turning to ‘safe’ protests

The SABC is in dire need of a lifeline, says its head of TV licences, Sylvia Tladi. This means finding innovative ways to get people to pay their licence fees. The SA public’s response? A shrugging of shoulders. In short, South Africans are saying, “Good luck with that and don’t make a problem you created our problem”.



“It’s just the minority that will say, ‘I don’t need SABC'," insists Tladi. “But the bulk of this country depends on this institution. It is our duty as the SABC to make sure that we are there for the citizens of this country who cannot afford streaming.”..