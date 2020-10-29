TOM EATON | The DA is wrong. SOEs are not zombies, they’re a whole other genus

Tito Mboweni is unhappy with the party’s description and he’d be right. The DA is giving them too much credit

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has objected to the DA referring to state-owned enterprises as “zombies” and I am inclined to agree with him. In this instance the DA has overstepped badly and is being very unfair and unkind to zombies.



On Wednesday evening, as the DA criticised the minister’s mini-budget and made the hurtful comment in question, Mboweni struggled to hide his irritation...