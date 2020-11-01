EDITORIAL | Saving SAA leaves SA's kids in the pit latrines

Beyond the rand and cents - even R10.5bn of them - saving SAA could cost the country for years to come

So South African Airways has been saved... at a cost of R10.5bn. But beyond rand and cents - even this many of them - is a story of a bigger cost that could hurt the country for years to come.



January will mark seven years since five-year-old Michael Komape, a Grade R pupil, died a gruesome death when a pit toilet at his Limpopo school collapsed. He drowned on January 20, 2014...