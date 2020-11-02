Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Joburg - a world-class city or fool’s gold?

Jozi claims the former, yet it suffers endless power and water cuts, and can’t even keep its hospitals supplied

02 November 2020 - 19:58

The City of Gold has always had much to crow about. Being diminutive in size relative to other provinces, it is, nonetheless, in the economic power seat. Not as playful as Cape Town or Durban, it has a seriousness about it that has drawn investors, go-getters and entrepreneurs — much like those who headed for it in search of gold all those years ago.

But the gold is losing its lustre as electricity and water outages make headlines. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TALKING POINT | Nonracial politics puts the race cart before the horse Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Even if Joe comes up trumps, the skid mark that is Donald will ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Joburg - a world-class city or fool’s gold? Opinion & Analysis
  4. How Angolan dancers took SA anthem to Jerusalem ... and the world Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Removal companies get paid to move the furniture, not the ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears

Related articles

  1. Tshwane council votes for new mayor Politics
  2. Water problems resolved at two Johannesburg hospitals South Africa
  3. 'We are tired of sell-outs': Gayton McKenzie fires Joburg mayoral committee ... Politics
  4. Government urged to keep supplying food parcels as 'pandemic fatigue' grows South Africa
X