EDITORIAL | Joburg - a world-class city or fool’s gold?

Jozi claims the former, yet it suffers endless power and water cuts, and can’t even keep its hospitals supplied

The City of Gold has always had much to crow about. Being diminutive in size relative to other provinces, it is, nonetheless, in the economic power seat. Not as playful as Cape Town or Durban, it has a seriousness about it that has drawn investors, go-getters and entrepreneurs — much like those who headed for it in search of gold all those years ago.



But the gold is losing its lustre as electricity and water outages make headlines. ..