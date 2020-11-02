How Angolan dancers took SA anthem to Jerusalem ... and the world

This gift to the world is the secret of moving collectively beyond just cookie-cutter unison

In February the Angolan dance troupe Fenómenos do Semba created the viral (https://twitter.com/hashtag/jerusalemadancechallenge?f=video) #JerusalemaDanceChallenge video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=613A9d6Doac&feature=emb_title) that showed off their dance moves to the South African hit (https://www.rollingstone.com/pro/news/jerusalema-global-dance-hit-south-africa-spotify-1076474/) song Jerusalema (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCZVL_8D048&feature=emb_title). Their video is set in a backyard in Luanda, where they break into a group dance, all the while eating lunch from plates in their hands.



In the age of coronavirus, the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge video generated (https://scroll.in/article/975720/jerusalema-why-a-south-african-song-has-become-the-soundtrack-to-a-world-in-lockdown) a counter-contagion. Almost overnight everyone from police departments in Africa to priests in Europe were posting their own Jerusalema dance videos that repeated the choreography...