TALKING POINT | Nonracial politics puts the race cart before the horse

A colour-blind approach pretends we live in a society where the effects of historically targeted discrimination no longer exist

Is the official use of apartheid-era racial categories a human rights violation? As the SA Human Rights Commission grapples with the question, Sunday Times Daily explores different views on the race row involving Western Cape teacher Glen Snyman, of Oudtshoorn, who faced disciplinary action and was charged with fraud by the Western Cape education department after identifying himself as “African” instead of “coloured” in a job application. This is the third in a series of four features. Read Ebrahim Harvey’s (https://select.timeslive.co.za/news/2020-10-25-st-daily-ebrahim-harvey-its-time-to-confront-sas-race-classification-system/) and Marlene le Roux’s (https://select.timeslive.co.za/news/2020-10-28-talking-point--songs-of-kinship-how-i-found-my-black-identity/) and Lindie Koorts’ (https://select.timeslive.co.za/news/2020-10-30-talking-point-i-found-my-white-afrikaner-identity-by-studying-history/)here.



Funny how race classification, a human invention, can end up enslaving, mesmerising and traumatising the inventors...