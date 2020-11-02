TOM EATON | Even if Joe comes up trumps, the skid mark that is Donald will remain

He’s done many things, but perhaps most destructive are his lies, which regimes worldwide will have learnt from

Exactly four years ago I wrote a column suggesting, with tongue firmly in cheek, that Donald Trump was about to win the US election.



In retrospect, it wasn’t particularly good satire. It was safe and somewhat on the nose because Trump obviously wasn’t going to win...