CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Yakhety yack is one thing, but National Treasury takes the vetkoek

The department wants to use money meant to fund projects for the poor to put SAA back on the tarmac

Revelations at the Zondo commission about how SAA and SAA Technical (SAAT) were plundered are infuriating. But instead of just being angry, we have, in that uniquely South African way, found some comic relief in the testimony of former chair of SAAT Yakhe Kwinana.



Her vetkoek analogy to describe her role in the illegal reversal of a lucrative tender has become the stuff of legend on local social media...