EDITORIAL | Trump’s presidency is a cautionary tale for democracies
In a globalised environment, voters’ choices affect more than home turf, they have bearing across borders
03 November 2020 - 20:37
Many South Africans were glued to their screens on Tuesday to follow the US presidential elections and will surely continue to do so as the results start trickling in.
As speculation increased that Donald Trump, who has waged a dirty election campaign, would win another term in office, many South Africans questioned how anyone in their right mind would vote for a man who was actively working against democracy, in the world’s oldest democracy...
