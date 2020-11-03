Opinion & Analysis

OPINION | Democracy can fail anywhere, even in America

The US could also learn some lesson from its own faltering efforts at ‘democracy promotion’ abroad

03 November 2020 - 20:37 By Gideon Rachman

The US has long rejoiced in the title “leader of the free world”. The American presidential election was the ultimate example of democracy in action. But we are about to witness an election period like no other. People around the world will be acutely attuned not just to the vote tally, but to any sign that the results are going to be contested in the courts or on the streets.

The failure of democracy is something most Americans thought happened only in foreign lands, but democracies can fail anywhere. Painful lessons learnt from the nation’s own faltering efforts at “democracy promotion” abroad could also apply in the US...

