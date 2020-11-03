Queer eye for the mad guy: how gay MPs foresaw Hitler’s threat, but were dismissed

The ‘glamour boys’ picked up intel in Berlin, a haven for the LGBT+ community in the 1930s

A group of gay and bisexual British lawmakers were among the first to sound the alarm about Adolf Hitler’s fascist threat, but dismissed as “glamour boys” and warmongers, their warnings initially fell on deaf ears, according to a new book.



At a time when gay sex was illegal in Britain, their decision to break ranks with then prime minister Neville Chamberlain’s policy of appeasing Hitler in the 1930s was all the more courageous, said the book’s author, Chris Bryant...