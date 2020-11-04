Opinion & Analysis

A limo or a laundry basket: there’s more than one way to leave the White House

We may be about to witness what happens when a cult leader is asked by police negotiators to come out of his bunker

Tom Eaton Columnist
04 November 2020 - 20:24

As the outcome of the US election hangs in the balance, it’s time to ask an important question. And I’m not talking about the one we’re all asking, about whether the pollsters arrived at their projections by throwing darts at red and blue balloons or whether they just used a Ouija board and massive amounts of weed.

No, I’m talking about the big one, that one that might get answered in the next few days: if things go against Trump, and he really is about to leave the White House, will he leave in a limo, an ambulance, or a laundry basket in the back of a van?..

