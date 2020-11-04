Opinion & Analysis

America, like any democracy, will get what it deserves

President Donald Trump is a political disaster, but he didn’t choose himself, nearly 70 million voters did

04 November 2020 - 20:25

I owe much to America. It is my intellectual home and the place of birth of my two children. It is a country that has been good to me over six years of uninterrupted study, followed by many invitations to teach and research, to speak and listen, and to visit and holiday. I have experienced deep and lasting friendships, and witnessed first-hand the sacrifices of many who contributed to the struggle for freedom in SA. That is why, in recent times, I do not recognise the country that gave me so much.

I never thought I would see the following in a country that calls itself the world’s oldest continuous democracy. The open suppression of the vote. A president who declares before the 2020 elections that he will not step down if he loses. A non-scalable fence being erected around the presidential house in anticipation of post-election violence. The deliberate spread of misinformation such as robocalls on election day telling people not to go out and vote. At any other moment this set of events would be assumed to be that of some third-world dictatorship. Some wit suggested that Zimbabwe and Nigeria had agreed to send election monitors to the US...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Fact check: Trump’s premature election victory claim Opinion & Analysis
  2. America, like any democracy, will get what it deserves Opinion & Analysis
  3. First major test for Trump’s Supreme Court pick: LGBT and religious rights Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | A toxic cocktail of gangs, cops and politics sweeps across the Cape ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. A limo or a laundry basket: there’s more than one way to leave the White House Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
Private jets, limousines and 'forex trading': Former SAA board member shocks ...

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Look deeper and you’ll see that both sides in Senekal have ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Jailing the corrupt big fish would give SA joy, but it has ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | ‘Just suck it up’: how a teacher’s passion conquers a pandemic Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Online exams are fertile ground for cheats. Here’s how to fix ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Behind the end-of-year exam plan is a big, ruinous lie Opinion & Analysis
X