Crime, quantum, steampunk, cyberpunk ... so many genres, so little time
They may not be Booker candidates and they contain no real surprises, but that’s the beauty of genre novels
04 November 2020 - 20:24
Give me solid crime fiction, an epic family saga or an easy beach read and I’ll be happy for days. I know what I’m going to get — more or less.
When I read one of those novels I am less likely to toss the book across the room in anger because it ended badly or was open-ended, with several storylines not tied up or a number of aspects left unexplained. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.