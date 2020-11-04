Opinion & Analysis

Crime, quantum, steampunk, cyberpunk ... so many genres, so little time

They may not be Booker candidates and they contain no real surprises, but that’s the beauty of genre novels

04 November 2020 - 20:24

Give me solid crime fiction, an epic family saga or an easy beach read and I’ll be happy for days. I know what I’m going to get — more or less. 

When I read one of those novels I am less likely to toss the book across the room in anger because it ended badly or was open-ended, with several storylines not tied up or a number of aspects left unexplained. ..

