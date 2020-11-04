EDITORIAL | A toxic cocktail of gangs, cops and politics sweeps across the Cape Flats

With new provincial commissioner cam high hopes, but nearly a year on, the situation has merely worsened

The townships of the Cape Flats, notorious for violent crime, have a new, unwanted claim to infamy thanks to the explosion of protection rackets targeting businesses of all kinds.



Informal traders who spoke to the Sunday Times last week about several gangs of young men roaming Khayelitsha and demanding between R300 and R800 a month were too afraid to allow their names to be published...