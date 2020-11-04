Fact check: Trump’s premature election victory claim

We investigate key quotes from the president’s explosive remarks at the White House

In an early-morning statement from the White House, US President Donald Trump falsely claimed that he had already won re-election, reviving concerns that he may not accept the final result if he is defeated.



The president vowed to block any further counting of ballots, even as state officials in several crucial battlegrounds with close races were still tallying votes...