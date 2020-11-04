Opinion & Analysis

First major test for Trump’s Supreme Court pick: LGBT and religious rights

The newly confirmed justice, a devout Catholic, will oversee a case that pits the two sides of the political spectrum

04 November 2020 - 20:24 By Lawrence Hurley and Andrew Chung

The US Supreme Court, with its newly expanded conservative majority, is set on Wednesday to hear a dispute over the city of Philadelphia’s refusal to place children for foster care with a Catholic Church-affiliated agency that prohibits same-sex couples from applying to be foster parents.

The one-hour oral argument via teleconference will be the first major case to be heard by President Donald Trump’s appointee Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed to the court last week and participated in cases argued on Monday and Tuesday...

