‘Fundraging’: Trump presidency leads to flood of Democratic donations

Dozens of independent fundraising campaigns have sprung up, raising the ire of Republicans

When Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, Laura Weisel, a retired Harvard University administrator, was so horrified she decided to fight back. Eventually, she and seven other Democratic volunteers in the Boston area picked their weapons of choice: their wallets.



Weisel and her compatriots at Force Multiplier, a grassroots fundraising group, reasoned there must be others like them: relatively well-off people living in Democratic states who “had some disposable income” and were willing to donate to political campaigns...