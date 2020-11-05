Myeni had an X to grind in a performance that knocked the wind out of Zondo

It was a reminder of how things could have gone if the Zuptas were now in control

Over the past half-decade, the competence of Dudu Myeni has often been questioned. In May 2020, the Pretoria High Court even went so far as to ban her for life from holding any directorships. But on Thursday, she showed a flash of the old brilliance that made her one of Jacob Zuma’s nearest and dearest.



Back then, it seemed that the world was her oyster, or at least an oyster that she was trying to rent for SAA, without the board’s approval, allegedly through a third party. She could apparently do no wrong, and rumours flew that she had a special place in Zuma’s affections. ..