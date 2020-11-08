EDITORIAL | We’ve got the numbers, so where are the women to lead SA?

In 2019, about 40% of ANC and EFF candidates were women. It’s time for them to rise, but not above their people

On the advent of Kamala Harris being elected as the first woman deputy president in the US, perhaps this a moment to reflect on how women leaders have assumed positions of power in SA, one of the world’s youngest democracies.



We know the big names: Albertina Sisulu, Ruth First, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Thuli Madonsela, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Helen Suzman, Mampele Ramphele and many others. And that only covers politics...