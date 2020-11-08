Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | We’ve got the numbers, so where are the women to lead SA?

In 2019, about 40% of ANC and EFF candidates were women. It’s time for them to rise, but not above their people

08 November 2020 - 18:02

On the advent of Kamala Harris being elected as the first woman deputy president in the US, perhaps this a moment to reflect on how women leaders have assumed positions of power in SA, one of the world’s youngest democracies.

We know the big names: Albertina Sisulu, Ruth First, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Thuli Madonsela, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Helen Suzman, Mampele Ramphele and many others. And that only covers politics...

