WENDY KNOWLER | Front-of-house workers make or break a company right out the gate

Customer service employees’ salaries don’t come close to reflecting the value they bring to the business

Good receptionists and switchboard operators are an incredible asset to a company – the first contact for existing and prospective clients, they leave one feeling welcome, heard, appreciated.



Blessed with abundant people skills, they are knowledgeable, efficient, warm and empathetic...