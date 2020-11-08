Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Liars, grifters, incompetents … the Zuma cartel rot runs deep

Is it too late to entrench professionalism and integrity in government appointments?

08 November 2020 - 18:04

We need to talk about the quality of people we appoint to top positions. It is no wonder that the 10 years of Jacob Zuma’s administration took SA to the door of destruction: the quality of its people was horrendous. It was an administration that appointed fraudsters, rewarded liars and elevated incompetents. It was an administration of thieves and their yes-men and yes-women.

The Zondo commission showed us again last week just how badly the state and its numerous entities were run. Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni took the stand at the state capture inquiry. She was asked whether she had a bachelor of administration degree as stated on her CV in the past. She said she would not answer because she might incriminate herself...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Front-of-house workers make or break a company right out the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Liars, grifters, incompetents … the Zuma cartel rot runs deep Opinion & Analysis
  3. Kamala Harris, a moderate bursts through the glass ceiling Opinion & Analysis
  4. Chamisa invokes his mother’s strength as he pushes for change in Zim Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | We’ve got the numbers, so where are the women to lead SA? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | When Zuma and Magashule cry foul, rest assured it’s all lies Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Ace, Julius, dignity wasn’t on your radar before, so why now? Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | The politicos were in Senekal for one reason: to leech off ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Oh, how Zuma’s cartel of fools must be shaking in their ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Now power-mad Trump is the pot calling the kettle a s**thole Opinion & Analysis
X