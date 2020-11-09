EDITORIAL | It’s hard to see past black and white in Brackenfell

Education departments need to investigate claims of racism at the school or tensions will continue to fray

Everything that has happened at Brackenfell High School in Cape Town sits badly, from a segregated “private” matric dance to subsequent violent clashes. It looks bad because it is bad.



A white man, clad in black, takes his baseball bat and slams it into the back of an EFF-supporting black woman, not once, but twice, as someone in the background shouts “hardloop”...