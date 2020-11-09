Opinion & Analysis

How Jozi is trashing hunger and cleaning its streets with digital currency

Scheme gives waste pickers a card for loading recycling points which they can then use on essentials

09 November 2020 - 19:58 By Kim Harrisberg

Mimi Ngalula never imagined cardboard boxes, cans and bottles would save her five children from hunger during lockdown, but over the past four months, digging through Johannesburg’s rubbish bins has become her lifeline.

Ngalula, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), is one of hundreds of people in Lorentzville who joined a project to exchange recyclables for a digital currency they use to buy much-needed groceries...

