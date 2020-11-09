TOM EATON | The evidence is in: Trumpism even killed the conspiracy theory
They used to have such fertile soil. But even they look different after this US election
09 November 2020 - 19:58
Recently I watched two elderly men at a suburban coffee shop start giggling like schoolboys.
A waitress had brought them a slip of paper to fill in, a normal Covid-19 protocol, and they were giggling because they had hit on a brilliant plan: instead of signing their own names, they would sign as “Joe Stalin” and “Lenin”...
