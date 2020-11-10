Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | No good politician can make things right without their supporters’ help

If Joe Biden’s backers think they can sit back and relax now the beachball has been punctured, they'd better think again

10 November 2020 - 20:17

The US election that held the world spellbound last week has left a sense of breathlessness in its wake. 

Some are heaving a long-held sigh of relief that the orange toxin will soon be flushed out of the White House and the deep divisions he carved into​ his country and the world will begin to grow scar tissue and eventually, hopefully, heal...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | Are the EFF’s tiresome tactics comparable to those of the Nazis? Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | No good politician can make things right without their supporters’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Stop fannying about with political battles, Makhubo, and fix ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. How Jozi is trashing hunger and cleaning its streets with digital currency Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | The evidence is in: Trumpism even killed the conspiracy theory Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Tensions remain outside Brackenfell high school after day of violence
Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | It’s hard to see past black and white in Brackenfell Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | We’ve got the numbers, so where are the women to lead SA? Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | At-risk pupils deserve a much better shot at success Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | A toxic cocktail of gangs, cops and politics sweeps across the Cape ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Trump’s presidency is a cautionary tale for democracies Opinion & Analysis
X