EDITORIAL | No good politician can make things right without their supporters’ help

If Joe Biden’s backers think they can sit back and relax now the beachball has been punctured, they'd better think again

The US election that held the world spellbound last week has left a sense of breathlessness in its wake.



Some are heaving a long-held sigh of relief that the orange toxin will soon be flushed out of the White House and the deep divisions he carved into​ his country and the world will begin to grow scar tissue and eventually, hopefully, heal...