EDITORIAL | The ANC must play its credibility Ace once and for all
Magashule not stepping aside has the ring of a convenient copout by the leaders of a party contesting by-elections
11 November 2020 - 21:23
The chasm between the two factions of the ANC has widened substantially with the arrest of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Before the ink of the signature on the warrant of arrest had even dried on Tuesday, RET forces were mobilising.
Fightback plans first hatched when former president Jacob Zuma was given his marching orders – and which seemed to have dissipated slightly over the past year – have been dusted off and are once again kicking into high gear. This week’s events have created the perfect opportunity for disenfranchised leaders within the party and they will be quick to capitalise on it. ..
