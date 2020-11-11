JONATHAN JANSEN | The Brackenfell saga is just another racial crisis for the EFF to exploit

There is segregation everywhere in SA. So picking on this particular school is political opportunism of the worst kind

The pattern is now clear: whenever there is a potential racial crisis to exploit, the EFF descends on the scene of the crime and creates chaos as it fans the flames of racial strife, thereby drawing much-needed attention to itself. Think Clicks (the hair-care advert disparaging black hair), Senekal (the black-on-white farm murder) and now Brackenfell High School (all-white matric party). In the Clicks case, the management rushed towards a settlement (apology, money for bursaries) as violence damaged stores and shut them down. In Senekal, mostly out-of-town white right-wingers and bussed-in EFF berets were barely kept apart by police at the local magistrate’s court were the alleged murderers of a young white farm manager appeared. In Brackenfell, white parents climbed into EFF protesters as fists flew and gunshots went off.



At Brackenfell High, in the northern suburbs of Cape Town, it appears some parents organised a private matric ball, selling tickets for the occasion since the school was not allowed to host this popular event given Covid-19 restrictions. Fine, but only white students showed up and this observation made it to the media. Before the facts were in, the school was accused of organising a racist event and the EFF foot soldiers were deployed to protest...