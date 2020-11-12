Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | With its two-faced bull, the DA will get exactly what it’s asking for

The party has been trying for some time to sell a very specific sort of dishonesty as truth

Tom Eaton Columnist
12 November 2020 - 19:31

Wednesday’s nationwide by-elections produced some dismal results for the Democratic Alliance, suggesting that its new strategy of taking on the FF+ in a game of Minority Chicken hasn’t got off to a very good start.

Wednesday, however, also produced something else that needs closer examination: another serving of a very specific sort of dishonesty that the DA has been trying for some time to sell as truth. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Cyril’s virus ‘resurgence plan’ is just not going to cut it Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | With its two-faced bull, the DA will get exactly what it’s asking ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The ANC must play its credibility Ace once and for all Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Good God, the FF+ wants to colonise the Western Cape Opinion & Analysis
  5. Obama’s ‘Promised Land’ leads impressive list of eagerly awaited memoirs Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Good God, the FF+ wants to colonise the Western Cape Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | The evidence is in: Trumpism even killed the conspiracy theory Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Myeni had an X to grind in a performance that knocked the wind out ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | A limo or a laundry basket: there’s more than one way to leave the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Even if Joe comes up trumps, the skid mark that is Donald will ... Opinion & Analysis
X