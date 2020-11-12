TOM EATON | With its two-faced bull, the DA will get exactly what it’s asking for

The party has been trying for some time to sell a very specific sort of dishonesty as truth

Wednesday’s nationwide by-elections produced some dismal results for the Democratic Alliance, suggesting that its new strategy of taking on the FF+ in a game of Minority Chicken hasn’t got off to a very good start.



Wednesday, however, also produced something else that needs closer examination: another serving of a very specific sort of dishonesty that the DA has been trying for some time to sell as truth. ..