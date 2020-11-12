TOM EATON | With its two-faced bull, the DA will get exactly what it’s asking for
The party has been trying for some time to sell a very specific sort of dishonesty as truth
12 November 2020 - 19:31
Wednesday’s nationwide by-elections produced some dismal results for the Democratic Alliance, suggesting that its new strategy of taking on the FF+ in a game of Minority Chicken hasn’t got off to a very good start.
Wednesday, however, also produced something else that needs closer examination: another serving of a very specific sort of dishonesty that the DA has been trying for some time to sell as truth. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.