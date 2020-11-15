JUSTICE MALALA | Spare us the platitudes and just do your jobs, politicians

The barrage of praise for Kimi Makwetu from those who for years blatantly ignored him is nauseating

It’s enough to make one’s blood boil. Politicians fell over each other last week to sing the praises of Kimi Makwetu, the hugely respected auditor-general, after he died of lung cancer. Makwetu deserved every bit of praise he received. He was that rarest of civil servants: dedicated, hard-working, committed to excellence and as straight as an arrow.



Yet when the man was alive these politicians ignored virtually everything he said. Year in and year out, Makwetu exposed the rampant corruption of the state and its entities. Year in and year out, it was business as usual. A few words of concern would be said in parliament, but nothing was done...