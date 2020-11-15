Tigray crisis: ‘They know how to fight and they can do it ’til the end’
The conflict between Ethiopia and TPLF is escalating and could have huge consequences for the Horn of Africa
15 November 2020 - 18:32
Nigsti Tadese knew another war was coming when she heard the whooshing of a jet fighter from the Ethiopian air force flying over Mekelle, the capital of Tigray, a region in the north of the country bordering Eritrea.
“We lost our fellows in the last war with Eritrea,” said Nigsti, a grocery store owner, referring to the gruesome Ethiopian-Eritrean conflict of 1998-2000, in which about 70,000 people died and almost no land changed hands...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.