Tigray crisis: ‘They know how to fight and they can do it ’til the end’

The conflict between Ethiopia and TPLF is escalating and could have huge consequences for the Horn of Africa

Nigsti Tadese knew another war was coming when she heard the whooshing of a jet fighter from the Ethiopian air force flying over Mekelle, the capital of Tigray, a region in the north of the country bordering Eritrea.



“We lost our fellows in the last war with Eritrea,” said Nigsti, a grocery store owner, referring to the gruesome Ethiopian-Eritrean conflict of 1998-2000, in which about 70,000 people died and almost no land changed hands...