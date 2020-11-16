Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Rape victims’ protection unit is a haven for predators

How do we trust a system if there is a perception that you are walking into a lion’s den?

16 November 2020 - 20:14

It is the ultimate betrayal.

Last week, a Free State police captain with the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit at a local police station was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a child while asking her if she missed her rapist...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Out with political connectedness, in with merit before SA ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PHUMLA WILLIAMS | Third time’s a charm: SA set to strike gold with investment ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Rape victims’ protection unit is a haven for predators Opinion & Analysis
  4. CLAIRE BISSEKER | ‘Ignore wage bill and SA will become another failed African ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | God knows how the Bushiris fled, but praise be that they did Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | How is it possible that, after Life Esidimeni, we face a similar ... News
  2. EDITORIAL | Cyril’s virus ‘resurgence plan’ is just not going to cut it Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The ANC must play its credibility Ace once and for all Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | No good politician can make things right without their supporters’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | It’s hard to see past black and white in Brackenfell Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | We’ve got the numbers, so where are the women to lead SA? Opinion & Analysis
X