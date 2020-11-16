PHUMLA WILLIAMS | Third time’s a charm: SA set to strike gold with investment conference

The country may not be able to escape the sobering predictions, but it’s known for its resilience

SA’s third investment conference, to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, looks set to be bigger and better than the previous two conferences held in 2018 and 2019 respectively.



At the inaugural SA Investment Conference (SAIC) held at the Sandton Convention Centre in 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa pronounced that over the next five years, SA would embark on an ambitious investment drive to attract about US$100bn in investments...