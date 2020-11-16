TOM EATON | God knows how the Bushiris fled, but praise be that they did

In a country where miscreants are sure they can dodge the law, it’s a welcome novelty for someone to be scared of it

I don’t know about camels, the eyes of needles, or the kingdom of Heaven, but it turns out it’s pretty easy for a rich man to enter the Republic of Malawi.



The specifics remain shrouded in political and logistical mystery, but what seems clear is that Shepherd Bushiri, a brilliant salesman who has amassed a fortune by selling a product you can’t test until you die, has Holy Ghosted on SA...