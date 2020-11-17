Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | SA can’t afford the capture of the state capture inquiry

Good people’s careers have been destroyed by the greed of those who are clutching at every straw to survive

17 November 2020 - 19:26

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane’s arguments before the state capture commission this week provide a good time to revisit what is at stake. 

Sikhakhane SC fought tooth and nail for his client, former president Jacob Zuma, arguing that inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo should recuse himself because he was biased and couldn’t keep an open mind...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | There’s a reason why people fall for the likes of Bushiri and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | How much damage will Trump inflict before he leaves with his ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | SA can’t afford the capture of the state capture inquiry Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Out with political connectedness, in with merit before SA ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PHUMLA WILLIAMS | Third time’s a charm: SA set to strike gold with investment ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Rape victims’ protection unit is a haven for predators Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | How is it possible that, after Life Esidimeni, we face a similar ... News
  3. EDITORIAL | Cyril’s virus ‘resurgence plan’ is just not going to cut it Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | The ANC must play its credibility Ace once and for all Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | No good politician can make things right without their supporters’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | It’s hard to see past black and white in Brackenfell Opinion & Analysis
X