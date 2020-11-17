EDITORIAL | SA can’t afford the capture of the state capture inquiry
Good people’s careers have been destroyed by the greed of those who are clutching at every straw to survive
17 November 2020 - 19:26
Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane’s arguments before the state capture commission this week provide a good time to revisit what is at stake.
Sikhakhane SC fought tooth and nail for his client, former president Jacob Zuma, arguing that inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo should recuse himself because he was biased and couldn’t keep an open mind...
