JONATHAN JANSEN | How much damage will Trump inflict before he leaves with his tail between his legs?

US president’s self-importance and enormous ego will simply not allow him to exit quietly and with dignity

17 November 2020 - 19:27

Despite the anxieties of the liberals, Donald Trump will leave office. He might not concede loss and he might not even show up at the inauguration of the new president Joe Biden. But he will depart the White House because like all schoolyard bullies, he is a coward. The threat (and embarrassment) of being dragged out of his office by federal officials will be enough for the former president to pack his bags.

The fact is, Trump knows he lost. Don’t be fooled by the bluff and bluster. His posture is so transparent: When I win (like in Alaska!), it’s fair; when I lose, it’s fraud. Reports are that some of his family, friends, and even Republican leaders have urged him to concede, or at the very least start the transition arrangements that give the president-elect access to things like facilitative funds and security briefings...

