EDITORIAL | ’Tis the season to be vigilant as Covid-19 floors it in the north
Financially, SA does not have much more room to manoeuvre and it can’t afford another hard lockdown
18 November 2020 - 20:24
The sharp spike in coronavirus infections in mostly the northern hemisphere as midwinter approaches offers SA a critical cautionary tale of what we could face in a few months.
That is, if we are not careful. But we can save lives and livelihoods if we continue to practise social distancing, wearing masks and sanitising. ..
