EDITORIAL | ’Tis the season to be vigilant as Covid-19 floors it in the north

Financially, SA does not have much more room to manoeuvre and it can’t afford another hard lockdown

The sharp spike in coronavirus infections in mostly the northern hemisphere as midwinter approaches offers SA a critical cautionary tale of what we could face in a few months.



That is, if we are not careful. But we can save lives and livelihoods if we continue to practise social distancing, wearing masks and sanitising. ..