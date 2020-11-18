Book talk
JENNIFER PLATT | If ‘obnoxious’ is this fresh, include me in that narrative
What starts off as a straightforward story turns into something else altogether in this mind-blowing debut
I have received many what I consider bewildering readers’ responses to reviews or articles I have written over the years. When I worked at Heat magazine, one vociferous e-mail criticised me for describing Tom Cruise as “His Royal Shortness” in a movie review I wrote about Valkyrie. I just thought it was a flippant remark, a bit smart arsey, cheeky and fun and in no way did I think I would get a reader response like that, but I clearly hit a nerve. Strange thing is, I praised him in that movie. I too am a huge fan of his work. I don’t think there is a film of his I didn’t watch. I even made myself stay awake during the awful mehness and mess of Vanilla Sky.
The second piece of “what the hell” correspondence was when I used the word postmodern in a review of a book. It was a tiny review, only about 60 words. The reader wrote that it was obnoxious. I don’t know if she was referring to the review, me, the book or the word itself...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.