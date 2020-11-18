Book talk

JENNIFER PLATT | If ‘obnoxious’ is this fresh, include me in that narrative

What starts off as a straightforward story turns into something else altogether in this mind-blowing debut

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

I have received many what I consider bewildering readers’ responses to reviews or articles I have written over the years. When I worked at Heat magazine, one vociferous e-mail criticised me for describing Tom Cruise as “His Royal Shortness” in a movie review I wrote about Valkyrie. I just thought it was a flippant remark, a bit smart arsey, cheeky and fun and in no way did I think I would get a reader response like that, but I clearly hit a nerve. Strange thing is, I praised him in that movie. I too am a huge fan of his work. I don’t think there is a film of his I didn’t watch. I even made myself stay awake during the awful mehness and mess of Vanilla Sky.



The second piece of “what the hell” correspondence was when I used the word postmodern in a review of a book. It was a tiny review, only about 60 words. The reader wrote that it was obnoxious. I don’t know if she was referring to the review, me, the book or the word itself...